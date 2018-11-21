Brentwood, MO (KTRS) A suspect is hospitalized after an officer involved shooting in Brentwood.

Police say at around 11:45 p.m., patrol officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Drury Inn on Eager Road. The officers conducted a record check of the vehicle, which had warrants attached to the license plate.

The officers then approached the occupants of the vehicle, a man and woman. That’s when the man ran into a nearby wooded area. Police say the man fired at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

No officers were hit in the gunfire. The suspect is expected to survive. The woman is cooperating with the investigation. The officers involved are with the Richmond Heights and Brentwood Police Departments.