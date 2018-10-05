New Madrid, MO (KTRS) Investigators say they have identified a suspect in a twenty year old murder case of a southeast Missouri mother and daughter, but that suspect has died.

According to the investigation, DNA evidence has linked the suspect to the 1998 fatal shootings of 37-year-old Sherri Scherer and her 12-year-old daughter, Megan. The suspect was also previously linked to crimes in Tennessee and South Carolina.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the suspect. More details are expected during a Friday morning news conference.