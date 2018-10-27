Spanish Lake, MO (KTRS) Police have identified the suspect shot and killed by St. Louis County Police in Spanish Lake.

The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Armond Lamont Beckwith-Bell of north St. Louis. Police spokesperson Benjamin Granda says Beckwith-Bell was armed when he was shot Thursday night at an apartment complex off of Bellefontaine Road.

Granda says two officers responding to a disturbance call found a man who appeared to be unresponsive inside an SUV. One officer opened a door to secure a handgun inside the vehicle. That’s when the suspect reportedly reacted and a struggle ensued with the officer inside the vehicle.

Granda says the suspect started driving and the officer drew his gun and shot the suspect once.

The second officer eventually pulled his patrol car in front of the SUV to stop it.