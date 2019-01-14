Jefferson County, MO (KTRS) The suspect in the Catholic Supply attack is facing new charges in Jefferson County.

Thomas Bruce was charged Monday with kidnapping, sexual abuse and other counts in the Sept. 27 attack on a 77-year-old woman. Jefferson County prosecutor Trisha Stefanski alleges that Bruce forced his way into the woman’s home near Hillsboro, grabbed her in a sexual manner and demanded she perform a sex act. She says Bruce fled after the woman’s phone rang and she said her husband was on his way home.

Bruce was previously charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the Nov. 19 attack at the Catholic Supply store in Ballwin.

His lawyer, Brice Donnelly, declined to comment.