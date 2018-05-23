Belleville, IL (KTRS) A teen is in custody after a threat prompted district officials to cancel classes at the east and west campuses of Belleville Township High School on Wednesday.

Fox 2 News reports that an 18-year-old male was taken into custody after allegedly threatening to kill a female student. District officials say the suspect is a former student.

Dr. Jeff Dosier, Superintendent of Belleville Township High School District #201 posted this message on Facebook Wednesday morning:

This morning we received word from the Belleville Police of a credible threat made by a student against another student. For the safety of our students and staff, we are cancelling school today- Wednesday, May 23rd.

Students and staff should remain off campus until further notice. We will provide further details as soon as additional information is available.

Final examinations will resume on Thursday, May 24th.