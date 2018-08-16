The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 33-year-old Antonio Taylor made the objection in a motion filed Tuesday through his public defender. A hearing is set for Friday on the Department of Mental Health’s finding that he’s not competent.

Taylor is accused of shooting Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion in the neck during a July 2016 traffic stop.

Taylor has denied shooting Flamion in letters to a judge seeking the dismissal of his charges, which include assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. In several of his filings, he calls Flamion “the suspect” who “interfered with my life.”