St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is hospitalized following an officer involved shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say this stemmed from an armed carjacking at 4th and Pine in downtown St. Louis at around 12:45 a.m. Monday. The stolen car was spotted traveling on Natural Bridge near Goodfellow around 4:15 a.m. Officers responded to the area and a police chase ensued.

The vehicle spun out in the 1100 block of Clara. The suspect jumped out of the car and ran. Officers followed the suspect and that’s when Police Chief John Hayden said the suspect reached for his waist ban. One officer then fired, hitting the suspect.

No officers were injured. The suspect is in critical condition.