St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is hospitalized after a police-involved shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say the suspect was shot around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hodiamont Avenue and Page Boulevard. Circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released. A second suspect is being sought in the case. There’s no word on the condition of the suspect who was shot.

Police also say two officers suffered minor injured, but not in the gunfire.

More in details will be released as information becomes available.