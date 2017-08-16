Suspect Sought After Clerk Shot During Hold Up At Metro-East Gas Station

Collinsville, IL (KTRS) A suspect is being sought after a clerk was shot during a robbery at a metro-east gas station. Police say this happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Exxon Gas Station on South Morrison Drive in Collinsville. After announcing a robbery, the suspect allegedly shot the 36-year-old clerk before fleeing on foot […]

Collinsville, IL (KTRS) A suspect is being sought after a clerk was shot during a robbery at a metro-east gas station.

Police say this happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Exxon Gas Station on South Morrison Drive in Collinsville. After announcing a robbery, the suspect allegedly shot the 36-year-old clerk before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk is said to be in critical, but stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Collinsville Police at 618-344-2131.