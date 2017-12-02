Sunset Hills, MO (KTRS) A suspect is being sought in connection with a carjacking at a Toys “R” Us in Sunset Hills.

Police say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a man had just parked his car in the parking lot of Toys “R” Us in the 3600 South Lindbergh. That’s when an armed man who was a passenger in a Maroon Dodge Challenger approached by the victim. The suspect then took off with the victim’s 2013 black Dodge Challenger.

Police say both the suspect vehicle and the victim’s vehicle left the Toys R Us lot and were last seen traveling eastbound on I-44 at a high rate of speed. Investigators say preliminary information indicates the victim was followed to Toys R Us by the suspect vehicle.

The victim wasn’t harmed in the incident.

The suspect is described as a black, Male, in his mid-20s, thin build, about 5’9” to 6’ tall, and was wearing a blue skull cap, and a blue hooded shirt with white strings.

The suspect vehicle is described as Maroon Dodge Challenger with tinted windows and damage on the trunk and to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department, 314-849-4400.