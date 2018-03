St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is being sought in connection with a deadly hit and run in north St. Louis. Police have identified the victim as Dennis White, 55, of the 1500 block of Sullivan. He was struck while walking near Florissant and Sullivan just before just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday. White was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with any information should contact St. Louis Police.