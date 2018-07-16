Normandy, MO (KTRS) A suspect is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting on a MetroBus in north county.

Police say two passengers got into a fight on the bus Saturday night, which led to the suspect shooting the victim, 35-year-old Kenneth Pointer. Pointer managed to get off of the bus on South Florissant Road in Normandy, where the suspect allegedly shot him again.

Metro Transit released the following statement:

“Metro Transit is assisting the police in the investigation of a fatal shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. on July 14 on Florissant Road. The shooting occurred during a physical altercation between two MetroBus riders.

Our thoughts are with the family of the victim who was one of our regular riders in North St. Louis County.

We hope the person responsible is quickly apprehended and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The safety of our passengers and our employees remains our top priority. We appreciate the responsiveness of Metro Public Safety, the Normandy Police Department, and the St. Louis County Police Department.

Any questions or requests for information about the status of the investigation should be directed to the Normandy Police Department. “

Anyone with any information in asked to call Normandy Police 314-385-3300 ext.3021 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). .