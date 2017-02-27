Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Suspect Sought In South City Restaurant Hold Up

Suspect Sought In South City Restaurant Hold Up

Local

Suspect Sought In South City Restaurant Hold Up

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  Police need the public’s help in finding a suspect in a restaurant hold up in south St. Louis. Police say a man robbed a Subway Restaurant in the 4200 block of South Broadway on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the suspect approached an employee with a knife and demanded cash from […]

Written by:
2017/02/27 12:52 PM
Suspect Sought In South City Restaurant Hold Up

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  Police need the public’s help in finding a suspect in a restaurant hold up in south St. Louis.

Police say a man robbed a Subway Restaurant in the 4200 block of South Broadway on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the suspect approached an employee with a knife and demanded cash from the drawer. He then took off on foot. No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, 18-20-years old, 5’4″-5’8″, 140-180 lbs., thin build, light complexion, dreadlocks, wearing grey sweatpants and a grey and purple hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

 

 

Tagged: , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!