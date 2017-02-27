Suspect Sought In South City Restaurant Hold Up

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police need the public’s help in finding a suspect in a restaurant hold up in south St. Louis.

Police say a man robbed a Subway Restaurant in the 4200 block of South Broadway on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the suspect approached an employee with a knife and demanded cash from the drawer. He then took off on foot. No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, 18-20-years old, 5’4″-5’8″, 140-180 lbs., thin build, light complexion, dreadlocks, wearing grey sweatpants and a grey and purple hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).