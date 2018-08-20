St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis County Police need your help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at a South County Pharmacy Saturday night. The incident occurred at the Walgreens at 2700 Telegraph Road just after 9:30. The man entered the building and approached a cashier with a knife. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, last seen running east on Jefferson Barracks Drive. The man is described as a thin white male, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask at the time of the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information.