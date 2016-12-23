Suspect Wanted In St. Charles County Murder

St. Charles County, MO (KTRS) The St. Charles County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

Irian Ochoa-Valdez is wanted in connection with a December 18th home burglary and murder in unincorporated St. Charles County. Police say Ochoa-Valdez and an accomplice, 20-year-old Eulices Jassiel Cervantes Salmeron, of Hazelwood, broke entry into the residence on Jamaica Drive. While in the residence, the suspects threatened two occupants with a handgun, before fatally shooting a third occupant.

The suspects then transported and dumped the victim’s remains in the backyard of a residence, located in the 2300 block of Dawes Place in Overland.

Salmeron is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney has also issed first-degree murder charges against Ochoa-Valdez.

Ochoa-Valdez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information leading to whereabouts of Irian Ochoa-Valdez is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at (636) 949-3000, ext. 1818 or call 911.