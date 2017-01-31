Suspect Wears Police Academy Shirt To Rob Jeffco Bank

Jefferson County, MO (KTRS) Police are looking for a suspect who wore a police academy sweatshirt to rob a bank in Jefferson County. Investigators say the suspect held up the Midwest Bank Center on Imperial Main Street at around 2:45 p.m. Monday. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’2” and weighing about […]
Jefferson County, MO (KTRS) Police are looking for a suspect who wore a police academy sweatshirt to rob a bank in Jefferson County.
Investigators say the suspect held up the Midwest Bank Center on Imperial Main Street at around 2:45 p.m. Monday. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’2” and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a St. Louis County Municipal Academy sweatshirt and a Cardinals hat.
No one was hurt in the heist.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 636-797-5515. .
