Suspect Wears Police Academy Shirt To Rob Jeffco Bank

Jefferson County, MO (KTRS) Police are looking for a suspect who wore a police academy sweatshirt to rob a bank in Jefferson County.

Investigators say the suspect held up the Midwest Bank Center on Imperial Main Street at around 2:45 p.m. Monday. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’2” and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a St. Louis County Municipal Academy sweatshirt and a Cardinals hat.

No one was hurt in the heist.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 636-797-5515. .