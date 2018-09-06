(KTRS) CLAYTON, MO A St. Louis man is charged with first-degree arson after prosecutors say he set fire to a home that had 15 people inside.

Investigators say 53-year-old Mark Edwin Wright was aware all the people were inside when he set the home in the 89 hundred block of Newby on fire. Reportedly, Wright got into a fight with a woman at the home, left, and then returned around 1 a.m. Labor Day morning.

Police say several of the people inside the house told investigators they watched Wright pour flammable liquid on the porch then light the porch on fire.

No one was injured. Wright’s bond was set at $100,000 and has a court date late September.