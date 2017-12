ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who placed so-called card skimmers on ATMs at two local credit unions.

Police say the three suspects placed and retrieved illegal skimming devices on ATMs at the St. Louis Community Credit Union on Chippewa and the First Community Credit Union on Watson. The devices capture information on debit cards used in the ATMs. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1 (866) 371-TIPS.