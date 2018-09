St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A suspicious death in Spanish Lake is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police 59-year-old Brenda Brown died of an apparent gunshot wound. Her body was discovered in her home along the 2500 block of Dukeland on Monday. Her sister, Sylvia Brown who was the subject of an Endangered Person Advisory, has been found.

Police say a suspect is in custody, but haven’t said whether or not that suspect is Sylvia Brown.