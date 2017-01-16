Suspicious Death Outside Of North County Hospital Being Investigated

St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a suspicious death outside of Christian Northeast Hospital. Police say a 34-year-old man was found lying outside of the north county hospital around 7:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to investigators. The victim’s name hasn’t […]

