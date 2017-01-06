Tainted Heroin In Poplar Bluff May Have Link To St. Louis

Poplar Bluff, MO (KTRS) Tainted heroin in Poplar Bluff may be linked to St. Louis.

Police in Poplar Bluff are concerned that tainted heroin, possibly laced with fentanyl, is on the streets of the southeast Missouri town. This is in response to one death and five overdose calls in recent days.

Police Chief Danny Whiteley told the Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic that much of the heroin that shows up in his town comes from St. Louis, where heroin and fentanyl have been mixed.Whiteley says the result is “like playing Russian roulette” because of the unpredictable combination.

Police say an increasing number of methamphetamine users are turning to heroin as their drug of choice. Meth lab seizures are down significantly across Missouri, but experts say heroin use continues to increase.