Tarasenko Named NHL All Star

Tarasenko to Make His Third Consecutive All Star Game Appearance

Vladimir Tarasenko is an NHL All-Star again. The Blues forward was selected to the showcase of the game’s elite talent for a third consecutive season. Hall of Famer Chris Pronger was the last Blue to accomplish that feat back in 2002.

Head Coach Ken Hitchcock believes his franchise player more than deserves the honor.

Hitchcock on Tarasenko's #NHLAllStar selection: "He's earned it with his work. This has been his best all-around year." #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 10, 2017

Tarasenko leads the Blues with 20 goals so far this season, and fourth overall in the league with 43 points.

The NHL All Star Game will emanate from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, January 29th, 2017. The puck will drop 2:30pm CT.