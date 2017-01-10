Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

mizzou v auburn 2 1-7-17

You are here: Home \ Local \ Sports \ St Louis Blues Hockey \ Tarasenko Named NHL All Star

Tarasenko Named NHL All Star

Local

Tarasenko Named NHL All Star

Tarasenko to Make His Third Consecutive All Star Game Appearance

Written by:
2017/01/10 1:58 PM

Vladimir Tarasenko is an NHL All-Star again. The Blues forward was selected to the showcase of the game’s elite talent for a third consecutive season. Hall of Famer Chris Pronger was the last Blue to accomplish that feat back in 2002.

Head Coach Ken Hitchcock believes his franchise player more than deserves the honor.

Tarasenko leads the Blues with 20 goals so far this season, and fourth overall in the league with 43 points.

The NHL All Star Game will emanate from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, January 29th, 2017. The puck will drop 2:30pm CT.

 

 

Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Brendan Wiese

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!