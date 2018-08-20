St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A teen killed on his 17th birthday is St. Louis’ latest murder victim.

Police say Armond Latimore was shot in the head outside of a chop suey in the 3100 hundred block of North Grand in north St. Louis on Saturday afternoon. He was taken to an area hospital, but did not survive.

There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

About an hour before the shooting, Latimore had posted a message on his Facebook page, stating “I’m just glad I can say I made it to see 17.”

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 114 for the year.