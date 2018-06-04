Poplar Bluff, MO (KTRS) A teenager is dead and and five others are injured after a boating accident in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Sunday night when a boater veered into the path of another vessel on the Black River just north of Poplar Bluff. A teen died in the crash. She is identified as 16-year-old Cali Murphy of Poplar Bluff. Five others were injured, with four of the victims said to be in serious condition.

This comes after a boating accident just last month at the Lake of the Ozarks, where three people were killed.