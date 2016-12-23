Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

Written by:
2016/12/23
Teen shot in shoulder Thursday afternoon near Riverview Blvd

( KTRS ) Police say a teen was shot Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after noon yesterday at the corner of Bircher Blvd and Amelia Ave.

The victim, a male in his teens, was reportedly shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time no further details have been released.

