Teen shot in shoulder Thursday afternoon near Riverview Blvd

( KTRS ) Police say a teen was shot Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just after noon yesterday at the corner of Bircher Blvd and Amelia Ave. The victim, a male in his teens, was reportedly shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in stable condition. At this time no further details have […]
( KTRS ) Police say a teen was shot Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened just after noon yesterday at the corner of Bircher Blvd and Amelia Ave.
The victim, a male in his teens, was reportedly shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
At this time no further details have been released.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.