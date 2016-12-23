Teen shot in shoulder Thursday afternoon near Riverview Blvd

( KTRS ) Police say a teen was shot Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just after noon yesterday at the corner of Bircher Blvd and Amelia Ave. The victim, a male in his teens, was reportedly shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in stable condition. At this time no further details have […]

