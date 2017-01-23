Teen shot while riding in vehicle

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a teen was shot while riding in a vehicle.

Authorities say the teen was shot around 11:20 Sunday night, somewhere in the area of East Carrie Ave and West bound I-70.

He was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

No further details have been released.