Teen shot while riding in vehicle

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a teen was shot while riding in a vehicle. Authorities say the teen was shot around 11:20 Sunday night, somewhere in the area of East Carrie Ave and West bound I-70. He was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical but stable condition. No further details […]
( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a teen was shot while riding in a vehicle.
Authorities say the teen was shot around 11:20 Sunday night, somewhere in the area of East Carrie Ave and West bound I-70.
He was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.
No further details have been released.
