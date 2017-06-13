Teen To Stand Trial As adult In Deadly South St. Louis Carjacking

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A teenager will stand trial as an adult in the carjacking death of a New York man who was in south St. Louis to visit his newborn grandchild.

Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Richard Donaldson on several counts, including second-degree murder. Donaldson was 16 when police say he killed 72-year-old Kenneth Spalter in February.

Police say Donaldson and two others robbed Spalter and his wife. The crime happened as Spalter and his wife were getting out of their son-in-law’s car.

The gunmen demanded the keys to the car. One of the men grabbed Kenneth Spalter’s back pack, which contained an iPad and other items. Police say that gunman fatally shot Spalter when he resisted.