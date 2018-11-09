St. Charles, MO (KTRS) A 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend are facing charges in connection with her grandfather’s murder in St. Charles.

Verjulia Watkins and her boyfriend, Damontaye Perkins, both 17, have been charged in the death of 64-year-old Roy Cedric Nash. He was found shot to death in front yard of his home in the 1800 block of Willow Oak Drive Thursday morning.

Perkins was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing of a motor vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence. He was jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Watkins was charged with stealing of a motor vehicle, stealing from a person, and tampering with physical evidence. She was jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Police believe Watkins and Perkins planned and coordinated Nash’s murder following several lengthy disputes,