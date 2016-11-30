The Aerial Crossroads of America: St. Louis’ Lambert Airport

Daniel Rust, author of “The Aerial Crossroads of America: St. Louis’ Lambert Airport”, joined Martin and Randi to talk about the book which goes through the history of Lambert Airport.

By Brady Hempen