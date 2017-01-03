Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ News from Carney \ The Amazing Kreskin stopped by The Carney Show, to tell stories and give 2017 Predictions

The Amazing Kreskin stopped by The Carney Show, to tell stories and give 2017 Predictions

News from Carney

The Amazing Kreskin stopped by The Carney Show, to tell stories and give 2017 Predictions

Predictions of 2017 – Movie theaters will go back to having Double Features, and a duo (brothers, or maybe a man and a woman) will have a profound impact on America and American politics…..you heard it first!

Written by:
2017/01/03 3:32 PM

The Amazing Kreskin, whose real name on his credit card is T.A. Kreskin, dropped by the show today to give us 2017 Predictions, and talk about all his years with Johnny Carson and The Mike Douglas Show…..oh, and also how he got his powers of perception, and yada yada yada….

….he’s a bit long-winded, though…

Kreskin and Carson

Tagged: ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Josh Gilbert

Related posts

Nothing found.

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!