The Amazing Kreskin stopped by The Carney Show, to tell stories and give 2017 Predictions

Predictions of 2017 – Movie theaters will go back to having Double Features, and a duo (brothers, or maybe a man and a woman) will have a profound impact on America and American politics…..you heard it first!

The Amazing Kreskin, whose real name on his credit card is T.A. Kreskin, dropped by the show today to give us 2017 Predictions, and talk about all his years with Johnny Carson and The Mike Douglas Show…..oh, and also how he got his powers of perception, and yada yada yada….

….he’s a bit long-winded, though…

By Josh Gilbert