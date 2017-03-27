The Disappearing of Phone Booths: Manhattan’s Last 4 Phone Booths

Corey Kilgannon, writer for The New York Times, recently wrote an article about the disappearing of phone booths. Apparently, there are only 4 working phone booths in Manhattan. Corey joined John Carney to talk about he disappearing of phone booths.

By Brady Hempen