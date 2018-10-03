The Joy Holiday Channel, a multimedia platform consisting of educational videos, healthy holiday recipes, decoration ideas, and kid-friendly arts and crafts, launched this week, making it the only platform to stream holiday happiness 365 days a year. The channel highlights everyone’s favorite North American holidays — including Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Easter, Valentine’s Day, and New Year’s— in addition to global holidays like Diwali, King’s Day, and Lunar New Year.

“It’s no secret that holidays bring us joy all year, so we thought it was a great idea to start The Joy Holiday Channel, to offer holiday-focused content all year,” said Nicole Natale, chief creative officer. “We’re all holidays, all the time, and by featuring both North American and global holidays, we provide an opportunity for visitors to embrace their customs and learn about others that may be foreign to them — finding joy in the similarities and an understanding of the differences.”

The Joy Holiday Channel family consists of a website as well as a web series found on its YouTube Channel — programming that appeals to all the senses. For example, Joy Eats and Treats appeases those with a sweet tooth; Holiday History satisfies the need for knowledge; Joy Holiday Crafts allows kids to entertain themselves; Holiday Etiquette talks about the best way to behave when celebrating holidays that aren’t familiar; and On Holiday is for those who crave rest and relaxation and view the holidays as the time to travel/vacation. And, to support those who suffer from the holiday blues, Healthy Holiday Brain focuses on boosting brain health and overall mood.

“We’ve designed The Joy Holiday Channel to be the predominant resource for holiday content across all major social media platforms,” Natale said. “While you’re searching for your next delicious holiday recipe or way to entertain the kids, you’ll find us on Pinterest, Facebook and YouTube. We’re a one-stop-shop — offering all the holiday content anyone could ever want.”

With tens of thousands of views of its YouTube videos and thousands of social media followers, The Joy Holiday Channel is getting noticed as the legitimate leader in holiday content created 365 days a year. To join in the joy, subscribe and be a part of #TheJoyHolidayChannel. For additional information, videos, unique recipes and blog posts, check out www.joyholidaychannel.com.