The fate of 20-year-old Trenton Forster has been put into the hands of a jury Friday. Forster is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder in 2016. Closing arguments took place Friday morning after the defense rested its case Thursday. The defense has stated that Forster’s mental health issues should be taken into consideration, and he should be convicted of second degree murder, not first, which would make him eligible for parole.