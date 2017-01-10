The Latest: Greitens’ inaugural funded by businesses, others

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Gov. Eric Greitens’ inaugural festivities are being funded by some of the state’s most prominent businesses. Greitens has not revealed a cost for Monday’s privately funded celebrations, but he has released a list of “benefactors” that have helped finance the events. That list includes such businesses as Anheuser-Busch, Boeing, Enterprise, […]

Greitens’ inaugural events appear to be more elaborate than those of the past two governors, Democrat Jay Nixon and Republican Matt Blunt, whose events cost $250,000 or less.

Missouri’s most expensive inaugural was Democratic Gov. Bob Holden’s $1 million celebration in 2001.