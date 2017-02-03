The Latest: Missouri school group: Cuts could hurt classes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri public school boards group says proposed funding cuts by Gov. Eric Greitens could impact classrooms. The Republican governor on Thursday proposed giving $3.3 billion in basic aid to public elementary and secondary schools next fiscal year. That’s an increase of about $3 million from this year but still […]

Greitens’ budget also would reduce school transportation aid to $69 million in the 2018 fiscal year, compared with $105 million originally included in the current year’s budget.

Missouri School Boards’ Association Executive Director Melissa Randol says relatively flat core funding along with transportation cuts could lead to hard decisions on the local level. She said in a statement that cuts to transportation funding can have an impact on money for classrooms.