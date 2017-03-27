Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ News from Carney \ The Story of How Adam and Eve Brought the Idea of Love to Us

The Story of How Adam and Eve Brought the Idea of Love to Us

News from Carney

The Story of How Adam and Eve Brought the Idea of Love to Us

Bruce Feiler is the author of The First Love Story: Adam, Eve and Us. This is a story about how Adam and Eve brought us the idea of love. Bruce Feiler joined John Carney to talk about this very story.

Written by:
2017/03/27 1:31 PM

Bruce Feiler is the author of The First Love Story: Adam, Eve and Us. This is a story about how Adam and Eve brought us the idea of love. Bruce Feiler joined John Carney to talk about this very story.

Bruce Feiler

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Brady Hempen

Related posts

Nothing found.

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!