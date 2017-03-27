The Story of How Adam and Eve Brought the Idea of Love to Us

Listen Live Now!
Bruce Feiler is the author of The First Love Story: Adam, Eve and Us. This is a story about how Adam and Eve brought us the idea of love. Bruce Feiler joined John Carney to talk about this very story.
