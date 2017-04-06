Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

The Story of the Internet Sensation April the Giraffe

The Story of the Internet Sensation April the Giraffe

Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park which owns April the Giraffe, joined John Carney to talk about the internet sensation which has taken the internet by storm after April got pregnant and the park started live streaming the Giraffe.

2017/04/06 2:41 PM

By Brady Hempen

