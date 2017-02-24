Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Third Member From St. Louis Family Dies From Heroin Overdose

Third Member From St. Louis Family Dies From Heroin Overdose

Local

Third Member From St. Louis Family Dies From Heroin Overdose

ST. LOUIS (AP) – For the third time since 2009, a St. Louis family is dealing with the loss of a loved one from a heroin overdose. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Tyler Athanas died Wednesday at his grandmother’s home, where he was living. His brother, Nick, forced open Tyler’s bedroom door and […]

Written by:
2017/02/24 9:52 AM
Third Member From St. Louis Family Dies From Heroin Overdose

ST. LOUIS (AP) – For the third time since 2009, a St. Louis family is dealing with the loss of a loved one from a heroin overdose.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Tyler Athanas died Wednesday at his grandmother’s home, where he was living. His brother, Nick, forced open Tyler’s bedroom door and found him. He was pronounced dead from an apparent overdose.

Tyler’s father, 42-year-old Tom Athanas, died from an overdose in 2009. Tom’s son and Tyler’s brother, 29-year-old Tommy Athanas, died in his grandmother’s basement in June.

Nick Athanas, the lone surviving brother, says he has struggled with addictions but has been clean of opioids since he went to jail two years ago.

Tagged: , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!