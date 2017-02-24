Third Member From St. Louis Family Dies From Heroin Overdose

ST. LOUIS (AP) – For the third time since 2009, a St. Louis family is dealing with the loss of a loved one from a heroin overdose. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Tyler Athanas died Wednesday at his grandmother’s home, where he was living. His brother, Nick, forced open Tyler’s bedroom door and […]

ST. LOUIS (AP) – For the third time since 2009, a St. Louis family is dealing with the loss of a loved one from a heroin overdose.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Tyler Athanas died Wednesday at his grandmother’s home, where he was living. His brother, Nick, forced open Tyler’s bedroom door and found him. He was pronounced dead from an apparent overdose.

Tyler’s father, 42-year-old Tom Athanas, died from an overdose in 2009. Tom’s son and Tyler’s brother, 29-year-old Tommy Athanas, died in his grandmother’s basement in June.

Nick Athanas, the lone surviving brother, says he has struggled with addictions but has been clean of opioids since he went to jail two years ago.