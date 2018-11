By Glenn Fuselier

(KTRS) St. Louis Three people, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested for a string of St. Louis carjackings. Police say two different groups were involved in the carjackings. Seventeen-year-old Deron Mitchell and 24-year-old Denadre Moore were arrested on charges of 1st Degree Robbery and Armed Criminal Action. More charges are pending, including some from Maplewood.