ST. LOUIS (KTRS) — Tens of thousands are without power during a heat warning powerful storms rolled through the St. Louis region.

The storms hit Thursday night, generating strong winds, heavy rain and, in places, hail. More than 40,000 Ameren customers in Illinois and 20,000 in Missouri were without power as of Friday morning.

A team from the National Weather Service will be surveying damage to see if any of it was caused by a tornado. Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch says the team will focus on the damaged marina area in Portage Des Sioux along the Mississippi River in St. Charles County, Missouri, where a truck flipped over. They’ll also visit Spanish Lake, Missouri, and Granite City, Illinois.

That National Weather Service has issued a heat warning through 10 p.m. Saturday. Anyone in need of a cooling center should call the United Way at 2-1-1. It’s also advised to take precautions for pets. Anyone who sees an animal in distress should call 9-1-1 or the Humane Society at 314-647-4400.