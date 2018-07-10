MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Three ambulances, their lights flashing, have been seen leaving the site of the flooded Thai cave where rescuers are involved in an all-out effort to rescue members of a youth soccer team and their coach trapped deep within.

Earlier Tuesday, Thai navy SEALS said a ninth boy had been brought out of the cave on the third day of the rescue effort. The departure of the three ambulances suggests others also have been rescued, but there was no immediate official confirmation.

Rescuers hope to complete their mission Tuesday after rescuing four boys on each of the previous two days. That left four boys and their 25-year-old coach still in the cave.

The 12 boys and their coach were trapped by flooding in the cave more than two weeks ago.

___

5:10 p.m.

Thailand’s navy SEALs say a ninth boy has been brought out of a flooded cave in the country’s far north.

The SEALs said on their Facebook page that “the 9th Wild Boar was out of the cave at 4:06 p.m.” Tuesday, referring to the name of the trapped boys’ soccer team.

___

3:50 p.m.

An ambulance has been seen leaving the site of the Thai cave where divers are carrying out what they hope is a final mission to bring out four boys and their soccer coach still trapped deep inside.

At least nine ambulances have been waiting at the site after the leader of the rescue operation said Tuesday’s aim was to bring out all five as well as a medic and three Thai Navy SEALS, who have been with the trapped boys.

Officials have generally waited hours to confirm rescues.

Tuesday’s operation began just after 10 a.m.

In the past two days, eight boys were rescued and are now in a hospital isolation ward while they are tested for any possible infections. Medical experts say they are in high spirits and generally healthy.

___