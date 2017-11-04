St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Violence continues in the city of St. Louis.

Police say a man in his forties was stabbed multiple times in the 3500 block of North Newstead late Saturday morning. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot at just before 5 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of Church Street. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Around the same time, police say a 48-year-old man was shot in the back in the 4900 block of St. Louis Avenue. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

At just before 9 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot to death on Martin Luther King and Billups. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

There’s no word of arrests in any of these cases. This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 171 for the year.