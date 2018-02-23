BELLAFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) —Three people are dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Investigators say police responded to a call at the home on Hoyt Drive late Thursday night and found a woman and her teenaged son shot to death. Police say the suspected caller was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound with a cell phone in hand. The man and woman recently got engaged to be married.

Police Chief Jeremy Ihler says the couple’s 4-year-old daughter was in the home during the shootings but survived uninjured. The girl is being evaluated at a hospital and will be turned over to relatives.

Police have identified the victims as 31-year-old Katrina Banks, 31 and 15-year-old Kevin Johnson.. The alleged shooter was identified as31-year-old Dornubari Dugbor.