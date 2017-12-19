St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Three firefighters are recovering after being injured during an overnight fire in north St. Louis.

Fire officials say the firefighters suffered burns while battling a fire at a vacant home on Adelaide and West Florissant. One firefighter was burned on his wrist, the other two had burns to their neck and arm areas.

Capt. Garon Mosby says the injured firefighters were treated at the scene and will undergo further evaluation.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say the blaze appeared to have started in the basement before consuming all three floors of the home.