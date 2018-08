St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Three firefighters are recovering after suffering injuries while battling a fire At Cleveland High School in south St. Louis.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 3400 block of Osceola Saturday afternoon. One firefighter suffered minor burns. Two other firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

The fire was contained to a room on the first floor of the building. There’s no word on a cause.