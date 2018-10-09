St. Louis Homicide detectives are working three homicides from Monday evening. The first homicide was in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood around 5 p.m. Police say a man was found shot to death in a field at Martin Luther King Drive and Hodiamont.

The second murder was found just a couple blocks away in the 1400 block of Belt, where a 20-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Then at 10 a man was found shot to death in the 13 hundred block of Blackstone. No word on suspects, motives, or if any of these murders are related.