O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) Two students and a bus driver are recovering after a school bus overturned in O’Fallon.

This happened at just after 7 a.m. Wednesday when the school bus was headed to North Middle School in the Fort Zumwalt School District crashed and overturned in a ditch along Hickory Hill at Genteman. The bus driver and students were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Thirty-five students were on board the school bus at the time of the accident. Today is the first day of classes in the Fort Zumwalt School District.