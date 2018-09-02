St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Gunfire over the holiday weekend leaves three injured in north St. Louis.

Police say the first shooting happened on 4400 Block of Athlone at just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A man was shot in the chest. He is in critical condition.

At just after 11 p.m. Saturday, a man was gunned down in the 2000 Agnes. He is listed in stable condition.

A third shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a man was shot in the leg in the 1900 Prairie.The victim is listed in critical, but stable condition.

There’s no word of a motive or of any arrests in any of these cases.