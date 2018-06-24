St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Three people are hospitalized in separate shootings overnight in north St. Louis.

Police say the first shooting happened at just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday when a man was gunned down on Dr. Martin Luther King and Marcus. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his back. He’s listed in critical condition.

Another man was shot in the hand at just before 1:30 a.m. St. Ferdinand and Newstead. He is in stable condition.

Police say a man was also shot at just before 3 a.m. in the 4100 block of Pleasant. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word on motives or arrests in any of these cases.