St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis murder count continues to climb.

This comes after three fatal shootings in north St. Louis within a mile of each other. Police say the first incident happened at just after 5 p.m. Monday when a man was shot on Martin Luther King and Hodiamont. He died after being taken to the hospital.

A 20-year-old man was found shot to death in the 1400 block of Belt at just before 7 p.m. Then another man was found shot to death in the 1300 block of Blackstone at just after ten p.m.

There’s no word on a motive or any arrests in these cases. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

These latest killings bring the St. Louis murder count to at least 147 for the year.